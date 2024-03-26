StraighterLine Acquires ProSolutions Training

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StraighterLine , a creator of affordable, flexible, and career-aligned postsecondary courses, today announced the acquisition of ProSolutions Training , a professional development division of Care Solutions, Inc. that provides training for early childhood educators. This acquisition expands StraighterLine’s early childhood education training and certification solutions as ProSolutions Training (PST) joins ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI) as the newest subsidiary under StraighterLine.

“Now more than ever, there is a great need for qualified early care and education workers across the nation. We are excited to join together to provide the best-in-class early childhood training and certification services to upskill this industry,” said Shweta Kabadi, interim CEO of StraighterLine. “The combination of our companies will allow us to create more opportunities for early childhood educators to advance their careers, attain their degrees, and realize a higher earning potential.”

Childcare programs across the country have long struggled with a shortage of qualified educators and caretakers, but post-pandemic numbers reflect a continued decline in the number of childcare workers. Eight in 10 early childhood providers experienced staffing shortages in 2021, and half were serving fewer children as a result of hiring problems according to a study from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Today, there are 38,200 fewer childcare workers than in 2020 according to a new study by the Center for American Progress .

Founded in 2008, ProSolutions Training offers more than 120 individual online professional development training courses, multi-course packages, and certificates in early care and education. Designed for busy adult learners, their courses are self-paced and available 24/7 to meet the diverse needs of their learners. PST and CCEI are accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and both offer an online curriculum to obtain a Child Development Associate® (CDA) Credential™ of the Council for Professional Recognition.

This acquisition reaffirms StraighterLine’s commitment to expanding its course offerings in early childhood education and creating career pathways to meet the needs of future educators. The addition of PST into StraighterLine’s family of companies builds on a significant investment by BV Investment Partners in April 2020.

District Capital Partners served as the financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP served as the legal advisor to StraighterLine for this transaction. Brookwood Associates acted as financial advisor to Care Solutions in this acquisition. Bird Loechl McCants & Holliday acts as outside general counsel to Care Solutions and advised the company in connection with the sale of its PST division to StraighterLine.

To learn more about StraighterLine’s courses and pathways, visit www.straighterline.com .

About StraighterLine:



StraighterLine is the leading provider of high-quality, affordable, online courses that help learners earn college credit and meet their professional goals. In 2022, StraighterLine acquired ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers for early childhood education professionals. Each year, a combined 150,000 learners from StraighterLine and CCEI take one of 250+ online courses or certification programs to upskill into new careers or earn credit from over 3,000 colleges and universities worldwide. StraighterLine works with institutions and corporate partners to provide their students and employees with flexible education options that allow them to work and learn at their own pace. For more information on StraighterLine, visit www.straighterline.com . To learn more about CCEI, visit www.cceionline.com .



About ChildCare Education Institute, a StraighterLine Company

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI) provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, FCCPCs, and Director Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

About ProSolutions Training

Since 2008, ProSolutions Training (PST) has been at the forefront of providing innovative and high-quality training for Early Care and Education (ECE) professionals. PST delivers exceptional professional development and onboarding training – so educators can ultimately have a positive impact on the students in their care. More than 200 individual online professional development training courses, multi-course packages, and certificates in early care and education are available in English and Spanish. PST also offers a 120-hour online CDA training curriculum that meets the formal education requirement for the Child Development Associate® (CDA) Credential™ of the Council for Professional Recognition available in English and Spanish. Additionally, a 45-hour curriculum specifically for CDA renewal is available. Visit www.prosolutionstraining.com for more information.

