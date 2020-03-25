Leading Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends Barnwell Industries, Inc. Stockholders Vote FOR Company’s Entire Slate of Experienced Director Nominees on WHITE Proxy Card

Dissident Stockholders’ Plan “Lacks Key Details” and Dissident Nominees “Largely Lacking … Industry-Specific Expertise”

HONOLULU, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barnwell Industries, Inc. (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BRN) today announced that leading proxy advisor Glass Lewis has recommended that Barnwell stockholders vote FOR all of the Company’s slate of highly experienced director nominees on the WHITE proxy card at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 3, 2020. Stockholders of record as of February 24, 2020, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Mr. James S. Barnwell III, Chairman of the Board of Barnwell, commented, “We are gratified that Glass Lewis recognizes the extensive experience and relevant expertise of the Company’s Board nominees, including the three new nominees, in recommending that Barnwell stockholders vote FOR the entire Company’s slate on the WHITE proxy card. In contrast to the Company’s strong nominees who are committed to continuing a strategy that has begun to deliver positive results, Glass Lewis points out that the Dissidents’ nominees lack industry-specific expertise and recognizes our argument that the Dissidents are attempting to gain control of Barnwell with a vague and flawed plan that would liquidate the Company’s assets at the bottom of the market.”

In making its recommendation FOR the Company’s Board nominees, Glass Lewis concluded that:1

“The Management Nominees have a reasonably strong mix of relevant experience and expertise.”



“Three of the seven individuals on the board’s slate are new external nominees, suggesting that the Company has already committed to a significant board refreshment this year.”

With respect to the Dissidents’ misleading comments about the Company’s performance, Glass Lewis observed:

“The TSR [(Total Shareholder Return)] of the Company was better than the returns of the industry index and the median returns of the peer index over the corresponding [one-, three- and five-year] periods.”

Finally, Glass Lewis expressed significant concerns about the Dissidents’ vague, flawed and potentially self-serving plan:

“[The Dissidents’] plan, as currently presented, lacks key details.”



“It’s also unclear to us what type of business the Dissidents would seek to have the Company invest in beyond the lone criteria of one that generates free cash flows.”



“We have serious doubts as to whether a fire-sale would represent an optimal alternative for the Company to undertake at this time, particularly considering the substantial volatility and uncertainty in the broader market due to the current COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Stockholders are reminded to discard any blue proxy card they may receive from the Dissident stockholders. Their nominees would potentially risk the Company’s current progress and put into question its current strategy, partnerships and projects.

