Leading Québec hardware retailer begins their digital transformation with SAP and Beyond Technologies

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canac—one of Québec’s leading hardware and construction material retail chains—chose SAP Retail and Beyond Technologies for their digital transformation journey. Since 1981, Canac has demonstrated their extensive retail knowledge with 25 stores across Québec with a consistent growth in revenue and profitability.

In the past years, Canac recognized that the development and expansion of their offering placed a heavy strain on their current ERP system, which could no longer support it.

With this in mind, Canac launched their ERP selection process, looking for a long-term solution that could scale as they grow. As part of the selection process, Canac considered the following challenges encountered with their current solution:

  • Lack of scalability and flexibility to support their current and future growth
  • Overly customized solution that became increasingly difficult to evolve
  • Lack of data integration, limiting the communication and collaboration between departments
  • Inability to adapt to a digital omnichannel retail environment

In addition, Canac needed a solution that would greatly improve the in-store customer experience, both at the client service counter and at the point of sales.

After evaluating several solutions, Canac decided to select SAP and Beyond Technologies. With Beyond Technologies’ established credibility in the Québec retail market and SAP’s feature-rich and future-proof solutions, it was a natural fit.

One of the key points in our decision was Beyond’s skills to build a service desk counter application proof of concept in a very short period of time. Being able to preview the actual customer experience so far ahead of time was extremely valuable and demonstrated the robustness and flexibility of SAP”, says Marc Langlois CPA, CA, Financial Controller and IT Director at Canac.

Canac saw great value in our ability to define a clear and concise roadmap for their retail business. The company was also looking for a solution that would adapt to their changing business requirements without depending on the software vendor. We clearly demonstrated the benefits of client autonomy during hands-on workshops, which reinforced their decision of working with our team”, says Leonardo De Araujo, CTO at Beyond Technologies.

About Canac
Canac–the first independent hardware and construction materials chain from the Québec City region–is the product of over 140 years of experience. This large company offering over 20,000 products has distinguished itself from its competitors through its personalized customer service and competitive prices. Canac also stands out for its managerial approach based on family values, which extends to its employees. Today, Canac is composed of 25 stores and employs over 2,300 trained and qualified employees thanks to its accredited Training Centre. Over the years, Canac has gained an enviable reputation with an ever-growing customer base and a philosophy based on personalized service that models hardware stores of the past.
http://www.canac.ca

About Beyond Technologies
Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization, particularly in the retail sector. Founded by a team of consultants with more than 20 years of experience in integrated management systems, the firm knows how to leverage best practices in Retail and SAP solutions to deliver sustainable and real benefits to its customers.
www.beyondtechnologies.com 

Media contact 
Kurt Ramcharan
Marketing and Communication Director
[email protected]

