Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gattaca Genomics proudly appoints renowned scientist, Dr. Eva Schenkman, as the Director of Embryology Services. With a distinguished career in reproductive clinical laboratory science, Dr. Schenkman brings a wealth of expertise to her pivotal role at Gattaca Genomics.

Dr. Schenkman’s appointment as Director of Embryology Services signifies Gattaca Genomics’ commitment to attracting top-tier talent in the field. Her expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s mission of driving groundbreaking advancements and innovations in reproductive health.

In her capacity as Director of Embryology Services, Dr. Schenkman will leverage her extensive experience in IVF laboratory management, andrology, and embryology to lead Gattaca Genomics in pioneering advancements in reproductive health. Her previous roles, including High Complexity Laboratory Director at leading IVF Centers and President of ARTLAB CONSULTING, underscore her commitment to excellence and innovation.

“I am honored to join Gattaca Genomics at such a pivotal time in reproductive health. My focus is on contributing to the cutting-edge work of this exceptional team, further advancing the field and providing individuals and couples with unparalleled insights.” says Dr. Eva Schenkman

As a highly credentialed professional, Dr. Schenkman holds multiple licenses and certifications from the American Board of Bioanalysts (ABB), including High Complexity Laboratory Director (HCLD), Embryology Laboratory Director (ELD), Clinical Consultant (CC), Technical Supervisor (TS), and Andrology Laboratory Director (ALD). Her comprehensive skill set and dedication to education make her a valuable asset to the Gattaca Genomics team.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Gattaca Genomics says, “Dr. Eva Schenkman’s appointment is a testament to Gattaca Genomics’ commitment to excellence. Her unparalleled experience in this industry will undoubtedly drive our mission to provide the highest quality reproductive health services, pushing the boundaries of innovation in genetic testing.”

Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mari says, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schenkman to Gattaca Genomics. Her leadership will play a crucial role in advancing our capabilities and contributing to the scientific excellence that defines our approach to reproductive health.”

About Gattaca Genomics:

Gattaca Genomics stands at the forefront of reproductive health, offering advanced genetic testing services to redefine family planning. Specializing in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), we are committed to providing individuals and couples with comprehensive insights for informed decision-making. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines “Mari” Mitrani, our expert team brings together visionary guidance and scientific excellence. We prioritize personalized support, ensuring a nuanced understanding of each family’s unique journey. Gattaca Genomics aims to revolutionize family planning by delivering sophisticated solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the prospects of a successful pregnancy while mitigating genetic risks.

