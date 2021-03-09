Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Leading Sports Brand Wooter Apparel Begins Accepting Dogecoin

Leading Sports Brand Wooter Apparel Begins Accepting Dogecoin

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Leading Sports Brand Wooter Apparel Begins Accepting Dogecoin

Leading Sports Brand Wooter Apparel Begins Accepting Dogecoin

Leading Sports Brand Wooter Apparel Begins Accepting Dogecoin

NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sports apparel brand leads the way in offering athletes and teams a new way to purchase custom made athletic jerseys, uniforms, and gear for all seasons.


NY, United States, When Wooter launched in June 2014 in Staten Island, New York, the upstart customized athletic apparel company envisioned growing the brand well-beyond the borough and becoming a go-to name in the global market by working directly with sports teams and athletes around the world.

Thanks for the opportunity to design and create unique and premium customized athletic apparel outfitted by the likes of legendary boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, hip-hop icons Master P and Snoop Dogg, NFL greats Chad “Ochocino” Johnson and Terrell Owens, NBA alums Al Harrington, Smush Parker, Stephen Jackson, and Matt Barnes among others, the Wooter “infinity” logo has emerged as one of the most recognizable sports brands worn by youth, ametuer, college, semi-pro, and professional teams and athletes in sports today. 

Seven years later, Wooter and Wooter Apparel are now taking the brand “to the moon”.

Weeks after CEO Alex Aleksandrovski announced CovCare — the one-stop-shop for all medical supplies and PPE items — has started accepting Dogecoin, Wooter Apparel is following up this breaking news by officially announcing parent company Wooter has joined a number of companies to accept Dogecoin as an alternative form of online payment. The cryptocurrency announcement comes on the heels of CovCare surpassing over 100,000 PPE orders placed alone in 2020, with CovCare expected to make an even greater impact on the global market in 2021.

After rising from a popular meme in 2013, Dogecoin has transitioned from being used to tip and reward quality content providers on Twitter and Reddit. Over the past eight years, Dogecoin has soared from a  “joke” cryptocurrency to receiving a massive following and becoming a coin accepted by companies and merchants around the world. Along with CovCare, Wooter and Wooter Apparel joins a growing list of companies that accept Dogecoin including Travala.com, Ninja Game Keys, Box Real Estate, Stake Box, Daytona Nissan, and AiryTea just to name a few businesses. According to Accepted Here, a regularly updated database of online and offline businesses accepting cryptocurrency from all over the world, 120 companies and businesses are listed as accepting Dogecoin with more being added daily.

With Dogecoin a cheaper option to transact beyond credit cards and banks, Wooter Apparel is once again staying ahead of the game as it has past experience with cryptocurrency. In 2015, Wooter made headlines by becoming the first sports apparel company to accept Bitcoin payments and also teamed-up with Coinbase to offer customers a $10 promotional BTC for signing-up with the digital currency exchange company.

Wooter now believes crypto and blockchain technology can help facilitate global payments, and that news couldn’t come at a better time as sports starts to “open back up” on a local, regional, national, and international level. When athletes and teams get ready to step on the field and court this season and compete, expect them to be wearing customized jerseys, uniforms, and gear from Wooter Apparel.

Source: ZEXPRWIRE


Attachment

  • Leading Sports Brand Wooter Apparel Begins Accepting Dogecoin 
CONTACT: Media Contacts - 
Name - Alex Aleksandrovski
Email - [email protected]
Company - CovCare
Address - 727 Page Avenue, Staten Island, NY. 10309

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.