Leading Sustainability Partners Danimer Scientific and PepsiCo Present Brand Collaboration Case Study at EFIB 2017

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. and PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industry leaders at Danimer Scientific, biopolymer manufacturer, and global food and beverage company PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) are together leading a discussion about how successful sustainable partnerships can impact our future at the European Forum for Industrial Biotechnology and the Bioeconomy (EFIB) 2017. EFIB is Europe’s industry biotechnology conference, including seminars and workshops by global corporations, held Oct. 9-11 in Brussels, Belgium.

Specifically, Stephen E. Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific and Brad Rodgers, R&D Director for Discovery & Sustainability at PepsiCo, will share their commercialization success story at the conference, stemming from the agreement to implement Danimer’s biodegradable film resins in PepsiCo’s global product packaging.

The companies’ agreement builds on a long-standing relationship including the development of bio-based compostable packaging for PepsiCo’s snack brands and will facilitate the expansion of Danimer Scientifics’ Nodax™ PHA plant. Danimer Scientifics’ Nodax™ PHA received the first-ever OK Marine Biodegradable certification from Vinçotte International, validating that the biopolymer safely biodegrades in salt water environments, leaving no toxins behind. All of Danimer Scientifics’ biopolymers, including Nodax™ PHA, are FDA approved for food contact.

“EFIB is an optimal platform for sharing our companies’ insight and journey towards providing a better future for our planet, while also inspiring attendees to invest in environmentally friendly alternatives, including packaging and energy, for their businesses,” said Croskrey.

“The next step in our collaboration with Danimer Scientific is being able to share the strides we’ve made to implement biodegradable solutions for our food and beverage packaging. In addition to discussing our solution, we look forward to learning from other attending companies to continue finding ways to continue to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Rodgers.

Danimer Scientific and PepsiCo are presenting at EFIB on Oct. 11 at 2:40 p.m. For more information about the conference and for a full schedule of events, visit www.efibforum.com/.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific is a recognized world leader in the development of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) and a specialist in the customization of biopolymer formulations that combine PHA, PLA and other biopolymers through a proprietary reactive extrusion process. Supported by a world-class group of dedicated, highly skilled team members, Danimer Scientific offers a comprehensive selection of biopolymers that support the company’s core values of utilizing sustainable and renewable bioplastics to improve people’s lives at work and home. Danimer Scientific and its subsidiaries currently own more than 125 patents across nearly 20 countries. Danimer Scientific is headquartered in Bainbridge, Ga. For more information, visit DanimerScientific.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

PepsiCo Cautionary Statement

Statements in this communication that are “forward-looking statements” are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “drive,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expressed confidence,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or similar statements or variations of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in demand for PepsiCo’s products, as a result of changes in consumer preferences or otherwise; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; imposition of new or increased taxes aimed at PepsiCo’s products; imposition of labeling or warning requirements on PepsiCo’s products; changes in laws related to packaging and disposal of PepsiCo’s products; PepsiCo’s ability to compete effectively; and unstable political conditions, civil unrest or other developments and risks in the markets where PepsiCo’s products are made, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo’s actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Jerry Kidd

[email protected]