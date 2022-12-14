2022 annual class will support investment team and portfolio companies while gaining valuable venture capital experience

San Francisco , Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARTIS Ventures , a leading venture firm pioneering investments in the TechBio space, today announced its newest class of AV Fellows. The 2022 fellows include 13 leading PhD, MD, and postdoc candidates who will work closely with the core AV team supporting all aspects of the investment process, from due diligence and deal sourcing to portfolio support.

“At ARTIS, we partner with companies where we believe we can do our part to help them advance healthcare and biology beyond just financial support,” said Vasudev Bailey, PhD, senior partner at ARTIS Ventures. “One of the ways we add that additional value is through our AV Fellows program that brings together a group of incredibly bright and talented PhDs and MDs to our network. Our previous Fellows have continued to add tremendous value, and this new 2022 class is poised to be just as beneficial to both ARTIS and our portfolio companies.”

The year-long program includes a diverse group of 13 fellows from across the world, chosen from hundreds of applicants currently enrolled in a PhD or MD program (or postdoc/residency) with a diverse range of expertise spanning protein design, neuro-engineering, drug discovery, synthetic biology, cell therapies, and more.

Meet the 2022 AV Fellows

Cameron Anderson , PhD candidate at the University of Cambridge, specializing in computational antibody engineering Jessika Baral , MD/PhD candidate at Harvard, focused on computational oncology Gavin Hui, MD , Hematology & Oncology Fellow at UCLA Morgan Janes , PhD candidate at Harvard and MIT, with expertise in immunotherapy Cheng Kai Lim , PhD/MBA candidate at the National University of Singapore, working on synthetic biology and DNA storage David Mai , PhD candidate at the University of Pennsylvania in Dr. Carl June’s Lab, focused on T cell engineering Niraj Mehta , PhD candidate at Stanford in chemistry Tommaso Menara, PhD , Postdoctoral Scholar at UC San Diego, specializing in neuroscience and machine learning Jeremiah Sims , a Jim Valentine Fellow and MD/PhD candidate at the University of Washington under the mentorship of David Baker in the Institute for Protein Design Emily Su , PhD candidate at Johns Hopkins, specializing in stem cell and developmental biology Donna Taraborelli , Doctor of Public Health candidate at Harvard Dillan Villavisanis , MD Candidate at Mount Sinai, specializing in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Guy Wilson , PhD candidate at Stanford, focused on computational neuroscience

In addition to the Fellows program, ARTIS’ Pioneers program brings together distinguished executives from the world of healthcare across pharma, biology, academia, regulatory and more to accelerate and incubate life-changing ideas in healthcare. The Pioneers include experienced biopharma and life science executives with a diverse range of backgrounds, specialties, and points of view that guide both ARTIS and its portfolio companies as they work to make an impact on healthcare around the world.

“The breadth of experience that our Pioneers and Fellows bring to the ARTIS family is immeasurable,” said Stuart Peterson, managing partner of ARTIS. “Every great idea needs an even greater team and ecosystem of support to bring the vision to fruition. Our growing network of up-and-coming Fellows and deeply experienced Pioneers continues to give our portfolio companies a significant competitive advantage.”

Founded in 2001, ARTIS Ventures partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to positively impact their world through disruptive technological and scientific innovation, focusing on the intersection of computer science and life science, a convergence ARTIS calls TechBio.

About ARTIS Ventures

ARTIS Ventures (AV) partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to impact the world by reshaping and reinventing industries. The team supports its portfolio companies through their entire life cycle, from initial venture investment to public offering and beyond. As an early leader in the emerging TechBio sector , ARTIS Ventures funds companies at the intersection of computer science and life science, applying engineering principles and data-enabled discovery to the healthcare space. Notable companies the firm has backed include Stemcentrx (acquired by Abbvie), Lemonaid Health (acquired by 23andMe), Viacyte (acquired by Vertex Pharma), Eko Health , Outpace Bio , RadAI , Delix Therapeutics , Freenome , Excision Bio , Modern Meadow , Palantir , YouTube , Cohesity , and many more. For more information, visit www.av.co or email contact@av.co .

