New class includes a diverse range of expertise, including biophysics, cardiology, ophthalmology, bioengineering, cancer biology, and more

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARTIS Ventures , a leading venture firm pioneering investments in the TechBio space, today announced its newest class of AV Fellows . Selected from more than 400 applications, the 2023 class of fellows includes 14 leading PhD, MD, and postdoc candidates from world-renowned institutions globally, with a diverse range of backgrounds, including biophysics, cardiology, ophthalmology, bioengineering, cancer biology, and more. The class will work closely with the ARTIS Ventures team to support all aspects of the investment process, from due diligence and deal sourcing to portfolio support.

The year-long program is an opportunity for applicants currently enrolled in a PhD or MD program (or postdoc/residency) to gain real-world experience by working directly with impactful healthcare startups from the ARTIS Ventures portfolio, learning about new cutting-edge TechBio technologies and collaborating with other fellows and alumni as well as the broader AV Healthcare Pioneers network, an ecosystem of pharma and biotech execs, investors, regulators, LPs, and more.

“We launched our Fellows Program in 2021, and each year have seen a significant increase in applications and calibur from brilliant, qualified candidates,” said Vasudev Bailey, PhD, Managing Partner at ARTIS Ventures. “This new group includes 14 of the brightest up-and-coming minds in science and health, and we are confident they will have a tremendous impact for ARTIS and our portfolio companies.”

Meet the 2023 AV Fellows

Benjamin Meyer , Resident, Ophthalmology, Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Ben Schwartz , MD/MBA Candidate, Biochemistry, Stanford Cameron Walker , PhD Candidate, Biomedical Engineering, Stanford Collin Spencer , PhD Candidate, Biomedical AI, Mount Sinai School of Medicine Emily Lerner , MD/PhD Candidate, Biomedical Engineering, Duke Madelynn Whittaker , PhD Candidate, Bioengineering, University of Pennsylvania Patrick Cooke , PhD Candidate, Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins Ramandeep Vilkhu , PhD Candidate, Electrical Engineering, Stanford Rishub Das , MD Candidate, Plastic Surgery, Vanderbilt Sneha Jain , Chief Fellow, Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford Stella Danek , PhD Candidate, Pandemic Response, Charité Berlin Tracy Lou , PhD Candidate, Biophysics, UCSF Vivian Utti , MD Candidate, Biomedical Data Science, Mount Sinai Will Corcoran , PhD Candidate, Synthetic Biology, Northwestern

Founded in 2001, ARTIS Ventures partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to positively impact their world through disruptive technological and scientific innovation, focusing on the intersection of computer science and life science, a convergence ARTIS calls TechBio.

For more information about the ARTIS Ventures Fellows Program or to sign up for future information about upcoming programs and applications, visit https://www.av.co/fellows . For more information about ARTIS Ventures, its team, and its portfolio, visit https://www.av.co .