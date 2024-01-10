Honoring 45 years of being ‘dealer first’, JM&A Group helps elevate, evolve and empower your dealership.

JM&A Group Announces NADA 2024 Show Plans Elevate, evolve, empower with JM&A at the 2024 NADA show.

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As one of the leading providers of F&I and training in the automotive industry, JM&A Group looks to the future as it prepares to showcase new transformative initiatives at the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) 2024 Show. The JM&A team attending the show will help dealerships elevate their digital presence, evolve their F&I offerings and empower their processes and people. Those who pre-book and participate in an onsite demo will be entered into a raffle to win an all-expenses paid trip to reach new elevations at The St. Regis Deer Valley hotel in Park City, Utah.

Reaffirming its dedication to innovation and helping dealers stay at the leading edge by understanding the technological landscape and consumer shifts, JM&A Group invites dealers to elevate their digital presence. During the demo, participants can take part in a complimentary review of their dealership’s website where they will receive an evaluation of their offerings, ensuring consumers enjoy a seamless transition from their online site to the storefront. Dealers will walk away from the session with digital F&I best practices alongside a toolkit ready to be implemented on their own website.

Building off the success of its Virtual F&I (VFI) initiative, JM&A Group looks to integrate time-honored insights with modern adaptability by expanding its digital retail solution and helping dealers to evolve their F&I. Surpassing 30,000 VFI deals with an average per vehicle retail lift of $106, the data is showing that the company’s innovative digital approach is not only meeting but exceeding customer expectations, setting new industry standards for convenience, efficiency and consumer satisfaction. This year’s NADA booth will help dealers take stock of their current digital footprint and provide the best-in-class strategies for the ongoing evolution of F&I.

Dealers can unlock the potential of their operations by empowering their processes and team through JM&A Group’s new modern learning app designed to optimize professional education. In partnership with RockED, a trailblazer in modern learning solutions, this next-generation mobile platform looks to upskill and develop teams by introducing customized microlearning and self-guided coaching tailored to a dealership’s specific needs. The new app will offer a wide variety of bite-sized, certifiable and data-driven instruction on JM&A Group’s products and services while giving dealerships the ability to get daily feedback from their F&I representative. The beauty of the platform lies in its accessibility – anyone can utilize it anywhere on their mobile phone.

“The automotive world is a dynamic environment and we’re working hard to keep dealers prepared,” said JM&A Group President, Scott Gunnell. “As a true F&I partner, we are committed to developing tailored solutions that help drive performance and elevate our dealer’s business. With a forward-thinking growth mindset, our team is committed to helping dealers as they navigate a multitude of options and empowering them to effectively reach consumers in ways beyond the traditional F&I ecosystem.”

A subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., JM&A Group was initially formed in 1978 to provide dealership partners with extended warranty contracts. From humble beginnings, the business operated with less than 10 associates before growing into the F&I leader it is today, made up of more than 800 associates, partnering with more than 3,800 dealers nationwide. As the company marks 45 years of commitment, visionary strategies and collaboration with its dealer partners, JM&A Group is looking to the future as it focuses on helping dealers grow their businesses beyond the F&I office with comprehensive dealership training programs and consulting solutions. As a trusted partner, the company is working to bridge the gap between virtual and in-person experiences, everywhere.

To learn more about JM&A Group’s NADA plans and book your demo visit www.info.jmagroup.com/2024-NADA. Event participants are welcome to visit the JM&A Group booth at #3321W to get a firsthand look at the future of F&I.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. National Truck Protection Co. Inc., a division of JM&A Group, is the leading vehicle service contract provider in the commercial truck industry and serves customers across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealer groups, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumer. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, call 1-800-553-7146 or visit www.jmagroup.com.

JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Attachment

JM&A Group Announces NADA 2024 Show Plans

CONTACT: Allison Collett JM&A Group 19542548025 [email protected]