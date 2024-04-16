Second annual Top Producers lists showcase the industry’s finest Realtors, celebrating their unmatched service and expertise that set the industry standard

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of its top agents and teams for production in 2023. These acclaimed rankings recognize the highest achievers in sales volume and transaction sides, showcasing eXp’s agent leaders who have defined the highest standards of real estate excellence.

“These rankings are more than just numbers, they tell the story of perseverance, expertise and a deep understanding of the dynamic real estate sector, proving that the most productive agents in the industry are choosing eXp so they can continue to grow and build for their future,” said Leo Pareja, CEO at eXp Realty. “Success in this industry requires grit, agility, and a client-focused approach – qualities that each member of this prestigious ranking has exemplified. These rankings are reflective of how well we are delivering on our commitment to agent-centric innovation and world-class support, which is helping our agent community reach their goals faster than ever before.”

Highlights of the Second Annual Top Producers and Teams Lists

United States:

The Short Term Shop, led by the visionary Avery Carl secured the No. 1 spot in both volume and sides once again with $599,749,884 in sales and an impressive 954 sides.

Florida’s John Scalia, leading the way also took the top spot in both categories with an exceptional $152,265,940 and an unrivaled 386 sides.

Canada:

The Justin Havre Real Estate Team finished on top among eXp Realty Canada teams in both volume and sides, closing 2023 with an impressive $571,052,302 in volume and 1176.9 sides.

Leading in individual sales volume is Gary Geng, an eXp Realty agent based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Gary closed 2023 with $115,119,200 in volume.

Mark Verzyl of Calgary outperformed in transactions with 141.78 sides.

International:

Team LuxuryByBlue of France, steered by Andy Pratt, rose to the top of eXp’s international team production with €41,578,694.00 in volume ($45,894,532.44 in USD).

NRG powered by eXp from South Africa reached the top of international team sides with a count of 186 transactions.

Leading in individual sales volume is the UK’s Amie Brooks, an ICON agent. In 2023, she finished with £31,201,150.00 in volume ($39,719,063.95 in USD).

The UK’s Mark Buchanan made an incredible impact, topping the charts with 157 sides.

Commercial:

The leader in individual sales volume for eXp Commercial is California’s Tom Nguyen who finished with $133,435,000. Tom had two major sales in 2023: A $76.5 million deal for the Raytheon Campus and a 12-acre parcel in Arcadia, California, which closed for $58.5 million.

To view eXp’s top-performing real estate professionals and teams for 2023, visit the full list of winners for the United States, Canada, International and Commercial .

