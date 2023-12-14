Escalent Recognizes 34 Utilities as 2023 Customer Champions

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds as the impact of inflation and higher energy prices continues to reverberate through the Energy industry, the overall perception that utilities are offering reasonable rates for the services they provide is seeing a persistent decline, leading to an overall drop in customer engagement.

Despite the decline in customer engagement, 34 outstanding utilities, recognized today as Escalent’s 2023 Customer Champions, have scored well above their industry peers in building engaged customer relationships. These utilities have demonstrated their value beyond basic energy service delivery and communicated that value to customers.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2023 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 141 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak of 728 from a maximum possible score of 1,000 at the end of 2020, the residential Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score has been steadily declining and now stands at 702. While Customer Champion utilities did not emerge from 2023 unscathed—approximately 50% of them saw some degree of ECR score loss from Q4’22—they still performed significantly better than the industry as a whole.

The study found that customers’ average reported utility bill amount, which has been ticking up for several years, is now 20% higher than it was at the end of 2019, and more than one-third of customers are facing energy utility bills of more than $200 a month. Last year, utilities that were successfully communicating to customers about customer programs and bill management opportunities saw higher ECR scores; this year, higher-performing utilities saw success by demonstrating their value to customers.

“Facing higher prices across spending categories, many consumers are carefully reevaluating their expenses,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “Utility customers are trying to identify how they benefit from the increased energy prices they’re paying, and many are unable to do so.”

Customer Champions outperformed the industry average in several attributes, notably:

Customer Champions are providing more effective outage communication to affected customers, contributing to 5% higher Safety & Reliability Index scores.

Customer Champions are clearly and effectively communicating the benefits offered by their opt-in programs, leading to 7% higher Product Benefits Awareness Index scores.

Customer Champions are providing transparent updates on their environmental objectives, leading to 6% higher Environmental Index scores.

In addition to optimizing the customer experience, Customer Champions are reinforcing their value proposition to customers through more effective and consistent communication. The Communications Intensity Index, an indication of utility communication spending, for Customer Champions is 12% higher than the industry average, and their customers report higher recall of messages related to service reliability, renewable energy, ease of service interactions and the ways the utility is supporting a clean environment.

“As inflation persists and many customers continue to see higher utility bills, utilities that focus on affordability, transparency, innovation and community engagement will deliver value that resonates with customers,” Haggerty continued.

Escalent is pleased to name these 34 utilities as our 2023 Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2023 Customer Champions* Atmos Energy – South NIPSCO CenterPoint Energy – Midwest NW Natural Chattanooga Gas Company OUC Columbia Gas of Ohio PECO Con Edison Penn Power Consumers Energy Peoples Gas Dominion Energy South Carolina Philadelphia Gas Works Duquesne Light Company Piedmont Natural Gas Elizabethtown Gas PSE&G Florida City Gas Company Puget Sound Energy Georgia Power Salt River Project Green Mountain Power SMUD Idaho Power Southwest Gas Indiana Michigan Power Spire Mississippi Intermountain Gas Company TECO Peoples Gas Montana-Dakota Utilities Washington Gas New Jersey Natural Gas Xcel Energy – Midwest

* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 141 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score PECO Combination 735 Con Edison Combination 732 PSE&G Combination 725 BGE Combination 712 National Grid Combination 703 Delmarva Power Combination 692 Eversource Combination 648 NYSEG Combination 637 Unitil Combination 628 RG&E Combination 608 Green Mountain Power Electric 723 Duquesne Light Company Electric 711 Penn Power Electric 704 Pepco Electric 697 Potomac Edison Electric 692 Atlantic City Electric Electric 691 Mon Power Electric 690 Met-Ed Electric 689 Penelec Electric 687 PSEG Long Island Electric 681 West Penn Power Electric 679 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 670 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 665 Appalachian Power Electric 653 Central Maine Power Electric 576 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 744 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 742 Washington Gas Natural Gas 732 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 732 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 719 Peoples Natural Gas 700 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 697 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 694 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 677

Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 751 NIPSCO Combination 734 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 734 Consumers Energy Combination 731 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 728 DTE Energy Combination 725 Ameren Illinois Combination 723 MidAmerican Energy Combination 719 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 718 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 717 Alliant Energy Combination 710 We Energies Combination 694 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 577 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 734 Ameren Missouri Electric 709 ComEd Electric 707 OPPD Electric 705 The Illuminating Company Electric 698 Ohio Edison Electric 695 Toledo Edison Electric 693 AEP Ohio Electric 693 Evergy Electric 671 AES Indiana Electric 649 AES Ohio Electric 639 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 742 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 742 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 722 Dominion Energy Ohio Natural Gas 711 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 710 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 709 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 705 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 698 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 686 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 684

South Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 744 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 707 CPS Energy Combination 699 MLGW Combination 622 Georgia Power Electric 767 OUC Electric 749 Mississippi Power Electric 742 Duke Energy Progress Electric 729 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 728 Alabama Power Electric 728 Duke Energy Florida Electric 727 Florida Power & Light Electric 724 Entergy Arkansas Electric 722 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 721 Nashville Electric Service Electric 713 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 709 Entergy Louisiana Electric 699 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 698 Xcel Energy – South Electric 686 Entergy Texas Electric 686 OG&E Electric 684 El Paso Electric Electric 682 Entergy Mississippi Electric 681 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 680 JEA Electric 667 Kentucky Utilities Electric 661 Austin Energy Electric 636 FPL Northwest FL Electric 625 Kentucky Power Electric 616 Entergy New Orleans Electric 581 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 784 Spire Mississippi Natural Gas 763 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 761 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 761 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 760 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 756 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 744 Spire Alabama Natural Gas 742 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 733 Spire Gulf Coast Natural Gas 732 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 729 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 726 Dominion Energy North Carolina Natural Gas 711 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 707

West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Puget Sound Energy Combination 753 Avista Combination 717 NorthWestern Energy Combination 706 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 674 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 672 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 660 PG&E Combination 633 SDG&E Combination 554 Salt River Project Electric 752 SMUD Electric 745 Idaho Power Electric 736 Seattle City Light Electric 727 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 715 Tucson Electric Power Electric 710 Portland General Electric Electric 703 APS Electric 702 Pacific Power Electric 690 NV Energy Electric 687 Southern California Edison Electric 686 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 656 PNM Electric 648 NW Natural Natural Gas 743 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 730 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 723 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 722 SoCalGas Natural Gas 719 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 719 Dominion Energy – West Natural Gas 710

