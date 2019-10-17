Breaking News
Home / Top News / Leaf Burrito®, America’s Reusable Yard-Debris Bag, Offers Sustainable Solution to 1,000+ Landscaping and Green Industry Companies at GIE + EXPO

Leaf Burrito®, America’s Reusable Yard-Debris Bag, Offers Sustainable Solution to 1,000+ Landscaping and Green Industry Companies at GIE + EXPO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Leaf Burrito at the GIE + EXPO 2019 trade show

Engaging with thousands of Green industry professionals and showing them how the product works

Engaging with thousands of Green industry professionals and showing them how the product works

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week Leaf Burrito® is attending GIE + EXPO, the biggest North American Green Industry and equipment trade show, in Louisville, Kentucky. This annual three-day event greets 20,000+ visitors and 2,000 exhibitors coming from the landscaping, horticulture, lawn and garden, manufacturing, parks and recreation, and grounds management sectors.

Leaf Burrito executives are on site at Booth #27083 sharing with professionals how this simplified and sustainable method of collecting yard waste can protect local limited landfill space by eliminating the need for plastic bags.

Leaf Burrito’s latest business developments:

  • Product enhancement: added several ergonomic leverage handles on 7’ Leaf Burritos for professionals           
  • Production: Moved to a new high production facility in Jamestown, Kentucky
  • Partnerships: Strengthened the company’s partnership with YKK®
  • Sales expansion: new national and worldwide sales in Hawaii, Canada, Singapore (indoor horticulture centers) and building multiple co-branding partnerships with complementary Green businesses

Marc Mataya, Inventor and CEO comments:
«The GIE + EXPO trade show is important for us. It’s a chance to demonstrate to the landscaping and Green industry professionals how this product can save time and money. Talking with our partners and seeing professionals’ response to our product at this event has confirmed the demand and need for Leaf Burrito®. This year we’re working on taking re-orders, consolidating business relationships, and finding the right distributors. We’ve just signed on with a leading trade industry catalogue and are consolidating relationships with two reputable lawn care companies on cross-sales opportunities.»

Lauri Eberhart, Chief Communications Officer, Governmental Relations and Legal Affairs adds:
«Leaf Burrito® is coming to market in synchronicity with current global trends as a growing number of Green businesses, organizations and government entities are looking for ways to meet their customers’ growing demand for sustainable and zero waste solutions. Moreover, it helps US businesses contribute to the larger issue of solving the international plastics crisis.»

GIE+EXPO trade show in Louisville, Kentucky show runs from October 16-18, 2019. Marc Mataya, Lauri Eberhart, Danny Pagan, and Claire Dorey from Leaf Burrito®  are present at BOOTH #27083. Contact: [email protected], stop by the booth or schedule a time to meet with the team.

About:
Leaf Burrito® is a reusable yard-debris removal tool made of customized industrial-grade mesh and heavy-duty YKK® zippers. Our product eliminates bags and tarps and preserves landfills.  It has 10 strong handles for ergonomic loading and lifting onto trailers or trucks and comes in 5-foot and 7-foot sizes. For big cleanups or as a trailer cover, multiple Leaf Burritos can be zipped together. Ideally, every landscaping trailer could be equipped with a 6-pack which stores compactly. Leaf Burrito’s goals are to reduce single-use plastics, make the arduous task of bagging leaves, weeds, grass, hedge and garden clippings a simple and eco-friendly experience and to give back to communities by donating 5% of revenues to new greenway expansion projects.

For Media inquiries:
Claire Dorey
[email protected]
(347) 527-6269 EST
www.leafburrito.com
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31a4e804-a384-4040-a48e-9ddf12f0dc18

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.