Leaf Burrito Relocates Factory Creating Jobs During Pandemic Making Safer Landscaping Products

The newest product in the Burrito Brands Incorporated family line up is our Leaf Burrito® Tote Form which is a shoulder bag design that can even be worn as a backpack. It is perfect for smaller gardens, harvesting, tools, supplies and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burrito Brands Incorporated, who makes the Leaf Burrito® Year Round Yard Bag, opened a 5,000 square foot “Burrito Factory” in Charlotte, NC in May 2020. By creating new jobs, streamlining the process, investing in screen printing and sewing equipment, they optimized the manufacturing and opened up innovations of new products such as their Tote Form version of the bags.

With the recent business and operation obstacles related to COVID, Burrito Brands was able to overcome production issues related to making its product lines. “Shortly after completely moving the manufacturing of Burrito’s to Charlotte, we have been ramping up despite the challenges that COVID has thrown us. Fortunately, the grass never stopped growing and we gained full control over our operations,” says Marc Mataya – Inventor and CEO.

With the Burrito Factory in production, this gave the creative team the ability to quickly and efficiently act on new product ideas to complement the existing Burrito line of products. The first new product out of the gate was the new Tote Form version, the Burrito’s more portable companion. “We found that our customers love the varying sizes and vast number of uses for our 5-foot and 7-foot Burritos. Customers were asking for something that could go into smaller spaces such as indoor resort gardens or flower beds. Our Tote is being used for gardening, harvesting, weeding, as a tool bag, and many other creative uses. It’s so great that we can now move quickly to respond to our customers’ needs and ideas,” says Mataya. The new Tote sized tool is built with the exact same materials as the 5-foot and 7-foot Burritos, so it has the same high-quality and durability.

Burrito Brands takes sustainability and safety very seriously and recognizes the value of a landscape customer not losing a single staff member due to soft-tissue injuries caused by handling overfilled tarps. “Our ergonomic Burritos make debris loads manageable to pick up which eliminates the dragging problem that sends millions of short-lived tarps into our landfills each year,” says Mataya, “and our durable custom materials last for years, not days or weeks.”

About:
Leaf Burrito® is a reusable yard-debris removal tool made of customized industrial-grade mesh and heavy-duty YKK® zippers. It has 10 sturdy handles for ergonomic loading and lifting onto trailers or trucks. Leaf Burrito comes in 5-foot and 7-foot long sizes. For big cleanups or as a trailer cover, multiple Leaf Burritos can be zipped together. Leaf Burrito’s goals are to eliminate plastic tarps and bags, make the arduous task of bagging leaves, weeds, grass, hedge and garden clippings a simple and eco-friendly and sustainable experience.

