Leaf Group Appoints Jody Rones as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships

Nov. 18, 2020

Rones Brings Over 15 Years of Multi-Brand Sales Expertise and a Deep Knowledge of the Digital Lifestyle Space to His Role at Leaf Group

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven digital brands in growing lifestyle categories, today announced the appointment of Jody Rones to the role of Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships. Rones leads Leaf Group’s global sales team and will focus on developing innovative, multi-brand campaigns that drive results for advertising partners; he will report to Leaf Group’s COO, Brian Pike.

“Jody’s impressive career and proven track record of developing high-profile, multi-brand advertising campaigns makes him very well-suited for the role of Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships, for Leaf Group,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “The nature of our business and the leadership position of our portfolio of brands in high-passion lifestyle categories provides a great platform for a creative sales leader and we are confident that Jody will develop thoughtful, innovative advertising campaigns that drive our digital businesses forward.”

Jody Rones comes to Leaf Group from Thrillist, part of Group Nine Media, where he spent more than 10 years building the brand from the ground up, eventually serving as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Rones led all global revenue-related activities for the digital media brand, including cross-channel media, content development and experiential activations. He also led the team responsible for building advertising solutions across Group Nine and Discovery, Inc. and bringing them to market. Before joining Thrillist, Rones held sales roles at Weather.com, Zenith and Initiative Media. He has a proven track record of working collaboratively with editorial and marketing leaders to develop innovative results-driven advertising campaigns.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Leaf Group and working with such a talented team. Leaf Group combines mass reach, tons of 1st party data and some of the world’s top digital brands in today’s key categories of Fitness & Wellness and Home, Art & Design,” said Jody Rones. “I love creating unique and effective marketing partnerships and Leaf Group’s diverse set of offerings create the perfect platform to build imaginative, multi-brand campaigns that engage audiences and highlight the depth and expertise of the Company’s collection of brands.”

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

