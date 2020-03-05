Leaf Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 16, 2020

Breaking News
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after market close on March 16, 2020. 

Together with a standard earnings release announcing its fourth quarter 2019 financial results, Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on March 16, 2020. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a Q&A session via conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.

Leaf Group Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

  • Monday, March 16, 2020
  • 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific
  • Please dial (833) 287-0803 (US/CAN) or (647) 689-4462 (International) to listen to the call
  • The conference ID is 2182295
  • A replay of the Conference call is available through March 23, 2020: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)  
  • You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker).  For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts
Jantoon Reigersman
Chief Financial Officer
310-917-6413
[email protected]

Shawn Milne
VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
415-264-3419
[email protected]

Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
310-917-6405
[email protected]

