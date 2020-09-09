Leaf Group to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sean Moriarty, and interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, Brian Gephart, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Management will be hosting virtual investor calls and a webcast presentation at 5:00pm EST.

A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on Leaf Group’s investor relations website at ir.leafgroup.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts:

Brian Gephart

Interim Chief Financial Officer

(310) 917-6414

[email protected]

Shawn Milne

Investor Relations

(310) 656-6346

[email protected]