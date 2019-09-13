Breaking News
Home / Top News / Leak Detection May Offer the Best Elder Care Monitoring Solution to Date

Leak Detection May Offer the Best Elder Care Monitoring Solution to Date

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Webinar details how smart water technology can be a game changer for seniors.

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Webinar: “Smart Leak Detection, Sustainable Protection,” Tuesday, September 17, 2 pm Eastern

Leak detection, a new category of product innovation, offers the unexpected perk of non-invasive monitoring of behavior. By tracking how and when faucets, toilets, dishwashers and showers are used in the home, love ones and caregivers can track the safety and wellness of seniors or disabled residents. Most people tend to follow similar water use patterns during the day. Variations may suggest trouble–from mental confusion to the inability to physically get up and go. 

In addition to aging in place help, leak detection offers a host of other upsides. According to a recent study of American homeowners, nearly half define a move-in ready home as containing smart technology. With smart leak detection systems becoming the next frontier in the connected home, home owners need to be aware of the solutions out there that can provide the best protection from water leaks and water conservation.

In this webinar, you will get the details of one of the largest, most extensive water monitoring studies, which collected over one billion data points in 18 states to determine the best water monitoring and leak detection solutions available.

Register here. 

ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
5135320185
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.