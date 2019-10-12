Leakage from targeted Iran tanker halted as it heads for Gulf: Iranian media

Leakage of cargo from an Iranian-owned oil tanker apparently hit by missiles in Red Sea waters off Saudi Arabia has been stopped as it heads for the Gulf, the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Saturday.
