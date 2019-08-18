Leaked Brexit documents show worst-case scenario: minister

Leaked British government documents warning of the impact of a no-deal Brexit are based on a worst-case scenario, said Michael Gove, the minister in charge of coordinating preparations for leaving the European Union without a deal.
