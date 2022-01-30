LEAP Group to Release Cincinnati Bengals-Inspired NFT Collection, ‘Hungry Tigers,’ to Raise Money for Charity

To celebrate Cincinnati’s historic NFL season, LEAP Group will release a series of Digital Art NFTs benefitting the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

NFT Teaser NFT Teaser

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of their first NFL playoff victory in over 31 years, the Cincinnati Bengals clenched another playoff win, this time defeating the Tennessee Titans. Under the leadership of quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are now headed to the AFC Championship to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The excitement in the air in Cincinnati is palpable. Whether you’re a devoted NFL follower or just a Cincinnati resident, everyone is hungry for a win. LEAP Group plans to honor and preserve Cincinnati’s unprecedented season in a more unconventional method: creating NFTs.

LEAP Group, a network of specialized, independent agencies (with an office in downtown Cincinnati), plans to celebrate the Bengal’s playoff run by releasing a commemorative series of digital art dedicated to our favorite moments of the season as a collection of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Bengals fans and NFT collectors alike will have an opportunity to own completely unique, digital illustrations by participating in the auction on Open Sea, using cryptocurrency Ethereum as payment. The amount raised will be donated directly by LEAP Group to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

The “Hungry Tigers NFT Collection” captures the fighting spirit of the Cincinnati Bengals, and their drive to end their season with a Super Bowl victory. Each NFT in the Hungry Tigers NFT Collection features a hand-illustrated Tiger featuring special details in each that act as a nod to the Bengal’s most memorable moments on and off the field this season—like Joe Burrow’s viral rose-colored glasses.

“The Bengals winning a playoff game is something brand new to a lot of us here in Cincy. NFTs are too,” said Todd Lipscomb, creative director at LEAP Group. “We thought, why not combine them and create something special to commemorate this unforgettable season?”

The Hungry Tigers NFT Collection will be made available to the public for purchase via auction on Open Sea following the end of the Bengals’ season, which will hopefully continue through Feb. 13 and end with the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory. Proceeds will benefit the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and the Athens County Food Pantry. By donating the sales of the NFT collection to Burrow’s fund, LEAP Group seeks to raise awareness and support Burrow’s efforts in reducing the food insecurity in Ohio.

“Since LEAP Group was founded in 1999, we’ve strived to make sure our clients, employees, and our surrounding communities know they matter,” stated Alan Gilleo, chief marketing officer and LEAP Group co-founder. “That’s why we encourage our teams give back using their time and talent to the causes they are passionate about. We are thrilled to make a donation to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio with the auction proceeds and support the Athens Food Pantry’s effort in reducing hunger and food insecurity in the area.”

Visit NFT.leapgroupnetwork.com for details and to be notified when the collection is available for purchase.

###

About LEAP Group

LEAP Group is an independent network of specialized agencies: LEAP Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency; LEAP Amp, a media and amplification agency; LEAP Matter, a branding and design agency; and LEAP Spark a full-service production agency. For more than 20 years, LEAP Group has helped clients Market Less and Matter More. Learn more at leapgroupnetwork.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie George | sgeorge@leapgroupnetwork.com | 502-551-0457

Related Images

Image 1: NFT Teaser

Blurred NFT Teaser

Image 2: Feeding Time

Tagline

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment