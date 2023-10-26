CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) (“LeapCharger” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle charging company with a ground-breaking, disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received its first two (2) EV Charging Stations in Dubai, and anticipates that they will be fully functional in approximately 30 days. On a related note, LeapCharger’s fully functioning app is in its final stages of testing, and should also be available for download on or before November 30, 2023.

LeapCharger’s intent is to develop its own EV charging infrastructure, which comes with a higher up front cost but allows for higher profit margins in the long-term, ultimately a win for the Company and its investors. Though details on specific sites where the initial two (2) EV charging stations will be placed were not immediately available, LeapCharger plans to be very strategic in their placement, ensuring that they are in high-traffic areas.

“The future of transportation is electric vehicles, and our EV charging stations are an avenue to assist in decarbonization and to provide the necessary infrastructure to help meet society’s charging needs,” stated Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “We imagine a future where our EV charging stations will be a place where folks can charge their EV while offsetting their carbon footprint.”

“We are all affected by the volatility of oil prices, and EV charging stations give us an opportunity to say no to five-dollar-per-gallon dependence on oil,” Vijayakumar said. “We must continue to aggressively target green technology and every step we take toward energy independence leads us toward a cleaner environment,” concluded Vijayakumar.

When considering the many issues surrounding where and how many charging stations to place in Dubai, and other places as it expands, LeapCharger believes that one must view the entire world as a “Field of Dreams” – if you build it, they will come. It is LeapCharger’s goal to place all EV charging stations in convenient locations with canopies and nearby amenities such as restrooms, food service and stores.

Moreover, LeapCharger plans to make its APP available for download on the Apple App Store and Google PlayStore by the end of November 2023.

Further updates pertaining to the placement of our first two (2) EV charging stations and about the launch of our APP will be made as additional information becomes available.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

9173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com