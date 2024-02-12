CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) (“LeapCharger” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Certificate of Conformity and Trustmark from the Abu Dhabi Quality Conformity Council (QCC) for its innovative range of EV charging products. This prestigious certification recognizes LeapCharger’s commitment to quality and conformity in the production of its AC & DC fast chargers.

The Certificate of Conformity from the Abu Dhabi QCC signifies that LeapCharger’s EV charging products meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability, as mandated by regulatory authorities in Abu Dhabi. By achieving this esteemed certification, LeapCharger reinforces its position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge EV charging infrastructure.

Mr. Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger, commented, “Receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Abu Dhabi Quality Conformity Council is a testament to LeapCharger’s unwavering dedication to quality and excellence. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing reliable and efficient EV charging solutions to our customers in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Mr. Shubham Kumar, Chief Innovation Consultant, commented, “This recognition from the Abu Dhabi Quality Conformity Council not only validates our innovative approach to EV charging technology but also propels us to further heights in technological advancement. Our team is constantly striving to push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that our solutions are not just meeting the current demands but are also future-proof. This milestone is just the beginning of our journey towards revolutionizing the EV charging infrastructure, and we are excited to continue delivering groundbreaking solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of our customers and the environment.”

In addition to bolstering LeapCharger’s reputation for quality and reliability, this certification opens up new avenues for sales and operational growth. LeapCharger’s EV charging products are poised to gain increased traction in the rapidly expanding EV market. Furthermore, the certification enhances LeapCharger’s competitive advantage, positioning the company as one of the few in Abu Dhabi to achieve this esteemed recognition for its products.

LeapCharger remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the EV charging industry, and the Certificate of Conformity from the Abu Dhabi Quality Conformity Council is a significant milestone in this journey.

For the most current information and updates, please visit www.leapcharger.com and our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

[email protected]