Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

TIGARD, Ore., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2023 Baby Innovation Awards today announced that VTech Communications, Inc., a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors, has been selected as the winner of the “Touch Screen Monitor Product of the Year” award. The Baby Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry.

The LeapFrog LF2936FHD Smart Touch Screen Baby Monitor offers an impressive 1080p high-definition video quality on both the large 5.5-inch parent unit as well as remotely on the LeapFrog Baby+ App. The monitor is built with advanced color night vision technology and offers a touch adaptive night light to help provide a soothing sleep environment. The monitor is equipped with a pan and tilt camera, offering a full 360-degree panoramic view.

The product also comes with free professional in-app advice and videos from sleep experts, which assist parents in their baby’s growth and development by providing helpful tips about sleep, developmental milestones, and more. Parents can enable the sound and light profile and help enhance their baby’s sleep environment for promoting better sleep. Designed to be practical and accessible for all parents, the remote viewing and listening features are available through the free LeapFrog Baby Care+ app.

“We designed the LF2936FHD Baby Monitor to make parenting easier and more enjoyable while also being affordable and accessible to all parents. We’re so pleased to receive this award from Baby Innovation,” said Brad Pittmon, Vice President of Product Marketing, VTech Communications, Inc. “Providing parents with the support they need right from the start of their parenting journey is something we take seriously. This product not only provides immediate peace of mind, we made sure it’s easy to use and serves as a device parents can use for advice outside of just immediate nursery care.”

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion USD by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted more than 1,825 nominations from around the world.

“We’re pleased to award LeapFrog with the ‘Touch Screen Monitor Product of the Year’ award. Their LF2936FHD Baby Monitor is not just innovative, but also practical as it provides parents with the peace of mind to ensure their baby’s safety and comfort,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “New parents face a lot of stress, especially when it comes to putting new babies to sleep. VTech Communications, Inc. has emerged at the forefront of innovation in the industry with these cutting-edge capabilities that further enhance a parents’ complete view of their baby’s environment and the ability to watch them from any angle and in any light.”

About The Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About VTech®

VTech is a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors that help parents and families stay connected to baby from any room. VTech offers a range of monitors for every need, whether parents are looking for a budget-friendly audio monitor or a multi-camera HD video monitor with remote access. With intuitive operation and state-of-the-art technology, VTech baby monitors provide a modern convenience that helps give parents peace of mind.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech’s mission is to integrate economic growth, environmental protection and social responsibility in its business strategies to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high quality products for the well-being of people and benefit of society, aiming to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders and the communities. For more information, please visit www.vtechphones.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child’s curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog’s proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com .

Contact:

Travis Grant

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

Baby Innovation Awards

949.667.4475

Press Contact for VTech:

Gagan Sidhu

VTech

GaganSidhu@vtech.ca

647-779-4013

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f051f50b-f715-4001-b3e1-7bd41ee0deed