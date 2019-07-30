Leapgen Achieves 63% Year Over Year Growth Through Global Expansion, Key Customer Wins

Growth continues at rapid pace with new customers and expanded advisory services; Jason Averbook recaps and shares industry insights via LinkedIn LIVE this Friday, August 2

Leapgen, a global digital transformation company shaping the future of work, announces its first half 2019 results. Leapgen credits a number of major milestones for its tremendous growth, including exceptional business performance, continued recognized innovation, key additions to staff, and the launch of Leap Now in late 2018, a unique subscription model offering on-demand subject matter expertise. Leapgen reports doubling of top-line growth year-over-year since inception, doubling its customer base in 2018 with key large Fortune 500 wins, and increased its subscription business by over 300% YoY. Leapgen also closed two significant acquisitions of existing communities of HR professionals to fuel its growth of its online community, FuelWork.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND TODAY’S HR

Leapgen was founded in 2017 as the only global digital transformation company with a holistic approach to mindset, people, process and technology in designing and delivering modern, frictionless workforce experiences for midsized and large enterprises. Already unique in their application of human-centered design thinking and change management methodology, Leapgen stands alone by meeting customers where they are, either in traditional consulting engagements or in their subscription-based, on-demand coaching model called Leap Now.

Digital disruption continues to redefine and reimagine the roles of HR and payroll professionals, who have gone from payroll and employee relations to producing analytics and developing strategy. People leaders are uniquely positioned to design value-driving digital ecosystems that leverage people, technology and processes to create lasting business value. Yet Leapgen’s research indicates 3 of 4 mid-sized and large enterprises have no unified digital strategy, resulting in reactive investments, a disjointed worker experience, inefficiency, and increased compliance risk. “Closing the experience gap between the way it feels INSIDE the world of work and the way it feels OUTSIDE of work isn’t just an investment in talent and delivering what they expect,” expounds Leapgen President and Chief Services Officer, Mike Brennan. “Providing a seamless workforce experience both requires data (for relevancy and personalization) and produces incredible data, making HR the most strategic linchpin in the C-suite.”

LEAPGEN’S UNIQUE APPROACH

The second consultancy of Chief Executive Officer Jason Averbook and co-founded by Mike Brennan, Leapgen provides a range of services to develop an enterprise’s digital HR strategy in support of workforce and HR technology, design frictionless digital workforce experiences, transform HR service delivery, and create antifragile Human Capital Management technology foundations to support meaningful people analytics. Leapgen focuses with equal passion on its vendor strategy, intended to move both enterprises and solution providers toward the future of work on a harmonious track.

“Leapgen has taken a truly consultative approach. They don’t push ‘best practices’ but instead listen, engage in our business, and develop recommendations rooted in best practices but right-sized for us,” says Kevin McDonald, Vice President of BPO Governance and HR Operations at The E.W. Scripps Company.

For solution providers, Leapgen provides product and market strategy, product feature validation, alliances and merger & acquisition advisory, and go-to-market expertise to help bring innovative solutions to market. Our vendor customers create differentiating solutions to support candidates, gig workers, full- and part-time employees, alumni, as well as those managing teams or providing upskilling or volunteering opportunities to the workforce. Advisory services consider the entire workforce experience journey and ensure measurable value is delivered at moments that matter to the workforce, including onboarding, offboarding, internal mobility, promotions, life events and more.

“The biggest shift in the past three decades,” explains Averbook, “is happening now in the HR technology space. We are not talking as much about WHAT the technology is but WHY we need to digitize the function and the sequencing necessary to do so instead of simply picking a vendor. HR technology supports workforce experience, and that’s all about design with people and purpose at the core. Over the past five decades, we’ve essentially been building technology for HR. Times have changed, and the audience has forever shifted; the new audience is the workforce and their experience.”

THE LEAPGEN JOURNEY AND WHAT’S NEXT

For organizations, HR technology and other workforce solution providers, analysts, and media contacts who want to know Leapgen better, you are invited to a complimentary online LinkedIN LIVE this Friday, August 2, at 9AM PT/12PM ET. Follow Jason on LinkedIn and register in advance to hear Averbook explain how Leapgen’s 4 Centers of Excellence (Consulting, Coaching, Content and Community) deliver value to modern business and the workforce. Averbook will also highlight global HR trends and provide digital transformation insights gathered in extensive global keynote and customer engagement travels so far in 2019.

Enterprises and solution providers wishing to explore engagement with Leapgen can also visit leapgen.com or contact us to request a complimentary hour of Leap Now, our on-demand coaching service providing subject matter expertise that allows for any-time inquiries, big or small.

ABOUT LEAPGEN

Leapgen is a global digital transformation company shaping the future of work. Highly respected as a visionary partner to organizations looking to design and deliver a digital workforce experience that will produce valued outcomes to the business, Leapgen helps enterprise leaders rethink how to better design and deliver workforce services and architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of workers and the needs of the business. Contact us to get started.

