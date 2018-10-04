Leapgen Announces the LEAP360 Coaching and Consulting-as-a-Service Platform

Subscription Services Available for Global Enterprises and HR Technology Providers in the Rapidly Evolving Ecosystem

Manhattan Beach, CA, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leapgen, the only management consultant firm solely focused on driving customer success through a holistic equation of mindset, people, process, and technology, today announced the launch of the LEAP360 Platform, a new coaching and consulting-as-a-service offering, available as an annual subscription to support HR and IT leaders at global enterprises across industries and solution providers within the rapidly evolving HR technology and workforce experience marketplace.

A first-of-its kind technology-driven offering, the LEAP360 Platform is a service that includes a LEAP Coach who is a dedicated HR/IT advisor powered by multiple advisory and consulting services. With the new requirement of digital and HR service channels working holistically and seamlessly to create optimal “consumerized” workforce experiences, the LEAP360 Platform provides a framework for continuous improvement, ongoing change, and thinking broadly about improving how organizations deploy people management capabilities.

“We believe it is imperative for our clients’ success to provide not only ongoing engagement outside the traditional project-based model, but new ways to get work done in a more agile way,” said Jason Averbook, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Leapgen. “The LEAP360 Platform is powered by a world-class technology stack that’s bringing organizations an environment that fuels collaboration, communication, and community between coaches, clients, and our consulting team to serve our customers.”



The LEAP360 Platform Delivers Coaching and Consulting-as-a-Service

Guidance at every phase of the HR and workforce technology journey with an emphasis on creating both a foundation for the future and an engaging workforce experience.

Empower organizational change and deep engagement within the new paradigm of mindset, people, process, and technology.

Sustain existing portfolios and expand roadmaps with new digital innovations and data-driven insights to make purpose-driven decisions about innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Voice Assistants.

LEAP360 Platform for Enterprises

For enterprises, a LEAP360 Platform service subscription gives HR and IT teams access to a dedicated LEAP Coach who works closely with organizations to determine the optimal program for each phase of the digital journey. The platform provides the following:

Kickoff and quarterly business and success review sessions: Vision, program and interaction plans to guide and measure success.

Access to the Leapgen network: Subject matters experts and strategy consultants in the the broader Leapgen community.

Leverage Leapgen methods: Interactions include advisory jam sessions, anytime inquiries and deep dive educational forums on a range of domain topics for people-driven initiatives. Initiatives include: Mapping Your Digital Vision Creating a Digital HR/Workforce Technology Roadmap HR/Workforce Technology and Digital HR Business Case Development Applying Design Thinking to HR Managing Knowledge to Support Digital Experiences Redesigning HR Service Delivery Capability Functions to Meet the Needs of Today’s Ever-Changing Workforce Where Does AI and Robotics Make Sense? Workforce Intelligence: Delivering Data and Analytics the Business Needs



LEAP360 Platform for Solution Providers

For service providers, a LEAP360 Platform service subscription includes a dedicated LEAP Coach and gives product, marketing, sales, and customer success teams ongoing access to advisory, education and thought-leadership services. The platform provides access to the following:

Kickoff and quarterly review sessions: Vision, program and interaction plans to guide and measure success.

Leapgen advisories: Inform and refine the go-to-market strategy including positioning and packaging enhanced by our expertise and knowledge of the market, HR/IT domain expertise training for sales/service organizations, product strategy and expertise sessions, and advice on driving ongoing customer success.

Leapgen education: Gain access to our HR thought leaders and domain experts for keynote and breakout session speaking engagements to educate HR leaders at networking and knowledge-building events.

Leapgen thought leadership: Develop co-branded thought leadership materials using primary and secondary research as well as our point of view based on qualitative and quantitative insights to educate the market.

“We have always looked to create very personalized experiences for HR technology solution providers and global enterprises,” said Jim Holincheck, Vice President of Advisory Services. “With the new technology-enabled platform that is managed by a dedicated advisor, we can plan and execute on more advisory, education, and thought leadership engagements at scale and build broader interactions that are tailored to our client’s specific needs.”

Join Leapgen’s Jason Averbook and Jim Holincheck during a live webinar to learn more about the new LEAP360 Platform on October 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. They will discuss how Leapgen built the LEAP360 business model to be flexible to meet the needs of global enterprises and HR technology solution providers ensuring organizations can use remaining budgets in 2018 for 2019 engagements and beyond.

ABOUT LEAPGEN

Leapgen is the trusted partner globally for HR and IT leaders looking to innovate their organization’s digital workforce experience and deliver valued outcomes to the business. We deliver a coaching and consulting-as-a-service platform to HR and IT leaders at global enterprises across industries and solution providers within the rapidly evolving HR technology and workforce experience marketplace. Leapgen’s customer service promise is to deliver the right talent at the right time through the right channel.

