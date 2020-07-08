LEAPGEN HIRES MANAGING DIRECTOR DAVID GUAZZAROTTO, FUELING ASIA-PACIFIC EXPANSION

Breaking News
Manhattan Beach, CA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leapgen, a global digital transformation company shaping the Now of Work, announces the hire of David Guazzarotto as Managing Director for Asia Pacific. This is Leapgen’s first international hire and expands their global digital coaching and consulting capabilities in that region.

David Guazzarotto is one of Australia’s leading authorities on HR, talent, and technology. David’s new role with Leapgen is Managing Director of Asia Pacific with a specific focus on the Australia & New Zealand region. Highly respected as a global keynote speaker, thought leader, consultant, and change leader, David is also a host of the Humans of HR podcast.

“I’m excited to join the Leapgen team at the very time in history when HR has a chance to embrace its greatest opportunity yet,” says Guazzarotto. “The rapid acceleration to digital requires a shift in mindset, and Leapgen’s reimagined advisory and coaching approach will bring incredible value to our prospective clients in the region.”

David brings more than 20 years of experience as a thought leader in people management, worker experience, and technology with expertise in both the Australian and global HR Technology markets. He has provided Digital HR strategy and leadership to enterprises and solution providers, aiding digital transformation efforts and advancing talent strategies to meet the needs of modern enterprise. Prior to joining Leapgen, David served as the CEO of Future Knowledge, a top Digital HR advisory firm in Australia and New Zealand, and was a Vice President at Alight Solutions in the same region.

“David brings deep relationships and expertise along with a long track record of designing an agile model for Human Resources that helps advance and support the digital workplace and the Now of Work,” says Jason Averbook, CEO and Co-Founder of Leapgen. “Adding David to the team advances our capabilities in Asia Pacific, a region important to us because of its appetite for innovation and readiness for digital transformation and technology optimization.”

Leapgen was already well-positioned to serve global enterprises and solution providers with its digital model of consulting, coaching and advisory services. Offering subscription-based coaching services on-demand as well as a traditional model of consulting for defined projects, Leapgen relies on digital tools, capabilities and collaboration to facilitate and advance digital transformation efforts in any organization. Leapgen also provides on-demand coaching and advisory services to vendors in the HR Technology industry. For more information about Leapgen’s coaching and advisory services for enterprises and HR Technology vendors, or for general consulting inquiries, visit www.leapgen.com.

ABOUT LEAPGEN

Leapgen is a global digital transformation company shaping the Now of Work. Highly respected as a visionary partner to organizations looking to design and deliver a digital workforce experience that will produce valued outcomes, Leapgen helps enterprise leaders rethink how to better design and deliver workforce services and architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of workers and the needs of the business. Contact us to get started.

