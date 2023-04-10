Company Will Present Solutions that Enhance Mobility, Increase Sustainability, and Improve Safety for Road Users

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, a global innovator that is [re]imagining mobility, will be exhibiting at the International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Technology Summit Apr. 29-May 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

“We’re excited to showcase how our solutions are transforming mobility around the world,” said Joe Averkamp, Senior Vice President at Neology. “We’re a unique company because we design and manufacture the technology and are also experts on system delivery and operation.”

Averkamp will be delivering a Tech Talk at the event, on the topic of climate technology and sustainability. His session is scheduled for Sunday, Apr. 30, 2023, at 3:30pm at the JW Marriott Indianapolis; his topic is titled “Saving the Highway Trust Fund and Improving Sustainability.”

Also representing Neology at the IBTTA Technology Summit will be Senior Solutions Architect Chris George. This panel discussion on Digital Transformation – A Data-Driven World: Transformation in Roadside Solutions Concepts and Methodologies, takes place at 4:00pm on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Neology invites IBTTA Technology Summit attendees to stop by booth 201/203/300/302 where they will be demonstrating several technology solutions including their Clean Air-as-a-Service (CAaaS) portfolio, ground-breaking multiprotocol reader, and neoRide, a mobile application which allows road users to plan, manage, and track their journeys.

“Neology has changed to better serve our customers,” said Bradley Feldmann, CEO of Neology. “We want those who attend the IBTTA Technology Summit to see that and leave with a new understanding of who we are and what we can do.”

Hosted by the Indiana Toll Road (ITR Concession Company), this year’s Summit will focus on the latest business and operational issues affecting the toll industry including tracks that will explore digital transformation, modernization of the back office, and customer-centric payment systems. General sessions will allow toll agencies to reflect on their technology challenges, while other sessions focus on innovations in sustainability to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and technology solutions for improving transportation equity.

Neology is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of IBTTA. Platinum Sponsors work with the IBTTA Board of Directors to set the agenda for IBTTA – and set the agenda for the entire tolling industry. As a group, the sponsors make up the Council of Platinum Sponsors (CoPS) where they provide guidance on emerging issues and support IBTTA’s year-round education programs, meetings, and events.

About IBTTA

The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) is the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them. Founded in 1932, IBTTA has members in more than 20 countries on six continents. Through advocacy, thought leadership and education, members are implementing state-of-the-art, innovative user-based transportation financing solutions to address the critical infrastructure challenges of the 21st century. For more information, visit www.ibtta.org or follow us on Twitter @IBTTA.

About Neology

Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Mexico. Neology is [re]imagining mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing, and digital payment systems, we are helping communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety. Neology’s Integrated Mobility Platform™ is built on a modular open architecture design which enables rapid integration of new & evolving technologies, system reconfiguration, and expansion to support future needs.

To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

