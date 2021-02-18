Learn What the NJ Economic Recovery Act of 2020 Means for Business in Free Webinar

Cooper Levenson’s Nicholas Talvacchia and Rebecca Lafferty Present on Aspire and Emerge Programs

Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nicholas F. Talvacchia and Rebecca C. Lafferty of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, will headline a free webinar, “The New Jersey Economic Recovery Act: What Business and Property Owners, Entrepreneurs, Redevelopers, and Brokers Need to Know.” The webinar will take place on Wed., Feb. 24, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. on Zoom.

The New Jersey Economic Recovery Act was signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy on January 7. The Act will provide support for businesses, foster innovation, and address longstanding inequities in the state. The Act is complex and is expected to provide significant resources and potential opportunities.

Talvacchia and Lafferty will discuss the Aspire and Emerge Programs, which are key parts of the Act. Aspire is a gap financing program to support development in higher need communities. Emerge is a job creation tax credit. The attorneys will cover eligibility and requirements including:

What areas are included in the eligible “Planning Area 1 (Metropolitan), Planning Area 2 (Suburban) or Designated Center(s)

How the project financing gap requirement will be determined

What the environmental and sustainability standards are

Affirmative action and prevailing wage requirements

Time frame for project completion requirements

Additional eligibility requirements for residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects

The application and consideration process

The webinar is presented by Cooper Levenson in partnership with the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. Attendance is free; preregistration is required. Email Brigitta Faragasso at [email protected]

About the Presenters

A partner at Cooper Levenson, Talvacchia brings an in-depth knowledge of land use and zoning, redevelopment, environmental law and development tax incentives. He has extensive experience in the approval, financing and construction of residential and commercial development projects throughout New Jersey, and has represented national companies in obtaining approvals for residential, retail, restaurant and telecommunications projects. Nick assists his clients in obtaining redevelopment approvals and tax incentives with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA).

An associate at Cooper Levenson, Lafferty focuses her practice on all aspects of land use issues, including commercial development, redevelopment, zoning and planning, real estate and litigation. She currently serves as Solicitor to the Township of Hamilton Zoning Board of Adjustment, Solicitor to the Weymouth Township Land Use Board, Assistant Solicitor to the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority, and Assistant Solicitor to the Atlantic County Improvement Authority. She also has experience in both commercial and civil litigation.

Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and New Jersey offices in Atlantic City and Cherry Hill. The firm also has offices in Bear, Del., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 [email protected]