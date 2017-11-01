Learning Care Group Earns Recognition for Healthy Practices, Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

Washington, D.C., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Early childhood education leader Learning Care Group is celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Grow Fit, a comprehensive healthy lifestyle initiative that has become part of school culture in its 900+ preschools through wholesome meals, curricular activities that emphasize movement and fun special events. To mark the occasion, thousands of children at its schools nationwide are breaking out their best animal moves for a “Safari Strut.”

Later today, at its “PHA Fit to Celebrate Gala” in Washington, D.C., the Partnership for a Healthier America is honoring Learning Care Group with the 2017 PHA Partner of the Year Award for the company’s extensive work in prioritizing healthier practices in the daily lives of young children.

“Providing children with nutritious meals and encouraging physical activity is a critical first step in ensuring they thrive during their early years,” said Learning Care Group CEO Barbara Beck, who will accept the award on behalf of the company. “Teaching them to make healthy choices is vital for their future success – and one of our greatest responsibilities as an early childhood education provider. Our Grow Fit mindset extends to every aspect of our school experience for more than 100,000 children each day – giving them the knowledge and inspiration for a lifetime of healthy habits. We’re honored to receive this award from PHA and look forward to continuing to work together to provide a solid foundation for lifelong fitness for children nationwide.”

Third-party verification shows Learning Care Group has successfully met or exceeded all of the PHA goals – paving the way for a lifetime of healthy habits for the thousands of children enrolled at its Childtime, Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Center, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited and Tutor Time schools nationwide.

“Every parent – including me – wants their child to have the very best at the earliest start. Food and snacks, along with the joy of eating what tastes good, is no exception to the important learning that happens at preschools. Parents with children at Learning Care Group centers get healthier options and structured, age-appropriate physical activity that sets them on a path to a healthy future,” said Blythe Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer, Partnership for a Healthier America. “We are pleased to celebrate Learning Care Group with the 2017 PHA Partner of the Year Award.”

Five Years of Grow Fit

Here’s a glimpse at how Learning Care Group is creating a healthy learning environment and inspiring children to make smart choices:

Life Lesson: Learning to make healthy choices is prioritized as an essential life skill, alongside literacy and kindness.

Learning to make healthy choices is prioritized as an essential life skill, alongside literacy and kindness. Here’s What’s Cooking : Created by a registered dietician nutritionist, the Grow Fit menu now offers over 50 fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, more than 30 multi-cultural offerings, and more than 30 whole grain options.

: Created by a registered dietician nutritionist, the Grow Fit menu now offers over 50 fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, more than 30 multi-cultural offerings, and more than 30 whole grain options. Cut It Out: All fried foods, juice and other sweetened beverages have been eliminated from the menu.

All fried foods, juice and other sweetened beverages have been eliminated from the menu. Healthy Makeovers: Learning Care Group has worked closely with its vendors to introduce healthier versions of child favorites such as chicken nuggets and cheese ravioli – new product offerings now also served by other childcare providers.

Learning Care Group has worked closely with its vendors to introduce healthier versions of child favorites such as chicken nuggets and cheese ravioli – new product offerings now also served by other childcare providers. Move It: Physical activity is an essential part of the daily curriculum. Daily Dance Breaks, fun events and challenges such as Walking to the Moon and Back and a Jumping Jack Jam keep children active, revved up and ready to learn.

Check out the Grow Fit program in action: https://youtu.be/PhxWch2Mpvw

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early child education, with nearly 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through seven unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com and follow Learning Care Group on Twitter @TheLearningCare .

About Partnership for a Healthier America

The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) is devoted to working with the private sector to ensure the health of our nation’s youth by solving the childhood obesity crisis. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with—but independent from—First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! effort. PHA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that is led by some of the nation’s most respected health and childhood obesity experts. PHA brings together public, private and nonprofit leaders to broker meaningful commitments and develop strategies to end childhood obesity. Most important, PHA ensures that commitments made are commitments kept by working with unbiased third parties to monitor and publicly report on the progress our partners are making. For more information about PHA, please visit www.ahealthieramerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38ebf05f-f01f-4d8d-bb7c-3f933708b4dc

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4088688-072e-4503-a37c-5bfc16436826

CONTACT: Lydia Cisaruk Learning Care Group 248.697.9140 [email protected]