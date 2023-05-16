Novi, MI, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Learning Care Group, Inc., has a lot to celebrate after wrapping up another exciting Teacher Appreciation Week, recognizing all of the educators who work to share their love of learning with students at their 1075+ locations across the country.

As part of the celebrations, Learning Care Group is thrilled to be honoring six early childhood educators and their exemplary ability to inspire, mentor and encourage not only the children in their classrooms, but also their peers.

2023 Teacher of the Year Award

The Teacher of the Year award recognizes a Teacher who has outstanding performance and inspires children to be lifelong learners. They are excellent communicators of education philosophy to families and caregivers, and they continue their own development as an Early Childhood Education professional. Below are the top honorees of this award:

Laura Maassen from Orting, WA

Jessica Pozos from Fredericksburg, VA

Amy Minhinnick from Livonia, MA

2023 Lisa Miskimins Mentorship Award

The Lisa Miskimins Mentorship Award honors individuals who have gone above and beyond in their role and have actively mentored fellow teachers and staff toward success. Below are the top honorees of this award:

Eugenio Ramos from Simi Valley, CA

Nicholas Aronne from Kissimmee, FL

Janaye Resendiz from Savoy, IL

