LEARNING CARE GROUP OFFERS FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP ELEMENTARY STUDENTS ON TRACK

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wondering how to manage your child’s new alternative school schedule for fall? Learning Care Group has you covered. The early childhood education leader is offering flexible enrollment options to support school-age students with distance learning – accommodating elementary school schedules and family routines.

Learning Care Group’s exclusive program for school-agers traditionally provides structure and supervision for mornings and afternoons through before- and after-school clubs. To address local school changes brought about by the pandemic, the company is offering The Prep Lab, a proprietary program for children ages 5-12 that provides flexible scheduling – including a new full-day option – and distance learning support based on the local school district’s plans.

The Prep Lab – Keep Learning on Track

Amid the uncertainties of the global health crisis, Learning Care Group has continued to evolve its operations and program offerings to meet the changing needs of the families it serves. This spring, the company’s Education Team developed The Prep Lab to address the abbreviated school year, bridge potential learning gaps and ensure elementary students are grade-level ready. For summer, The Prep Lab enhanced the camp experience and helped prepare K-5 students for the next grade through academic activities in math and literacy tied to fun camp themes.

For the 2020-2021 school year, through The Prep Lab, Learning Care Group’s dedicated teachers will:

Keep children engaged with their elementary school learning platform

Assist students with completing their daily elementary school assignments

Conduct challenging weekly STEM projects

Support social-emotional development with activities from the company’s exclusive My Best Self! curriculum

Connect students with their school and teachers, as needed

The Prep Lab is being offered at Childtime, The Children's Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Pathways Learning Academy and Tutor Time locations nationwide.

Preparing for Success

For children gearing up for elementary school, Learning Care Group schools also offer families these full-day programs:

Junior Kindergarten – After a disrupted spring, families may be concerned about their child’s preparedness for elementary school. Junior Kindergarten offers one more year to ensure children are kindergarten ready. It features a kindergarten curriculum adapted for a younger age group, designed to ensure a successful kindergarten transition. The program focuses on self-regulation, following complex directions, effective communication and sustaining attention.

Private Kindergarten – Many families are concerned about how their child’s kindergarten year will be impacted by potential changes in their school district’s plans. Private Kindergarten features nationally recognized kindergarten curriculum to prepare children for first grade. A low teacher-to-student ratio contributes to a nurturing environment and ensures more opportunity for dedicated attention. The program focuses on independent reading; writing to communicate ideas; number knowledge, operations, measuring and geometry; and, using the scientific method to study the world.

“In today’s extraordinary times, a structured, intentionally developed, well-supported educational experience will make a profound difference in a child’s academic and social-emotional growth,” noted Susan Canizares, Ph.D., Chief Academic Officer, Learning Care Group. “In addition to preparing children for future success, our enhanced programs provide families with peace of mind knowing they’re receiving high-quality care in a healthy and safe environment.”

Safety First and Foremost

With health and safety paramount, Learning Care Group is following guidance from the CDC and state and local health officials, abiding by requirements as mandated with extreme care to maintain a healthy school environment. The company is taking abundant caution to protect its children and employees by enhancing its already rigorous hygiene, cleaning and sanitation protocols. Staff and children are screened upon arrival for symptoms, with temperatures taken. Wellness checks conducted throughout the day ensure that staff can respond accordingly if any potential sign of illness is detected. All school parents now stay in common areas rather than entering classrooms. The company has provided protective face coverings for all staff members to wear when working at school with children.

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through eight unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates approximately 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

