Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lease Credit Approval Rates Climb to 68.6% in May

Lease Credit Approval Rates Climb to 68.6% in May

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Credit Approvals See Significant Rebound from April Rates

CINCINNATI, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, reports car lease credit applicants registered a 68.6% approval rate in May, a significant increase from the April rate of 63.8%. The +7.6% increase is likely related to an influx of online shoppers who are seeking alternative means of vehicle acquisition during COVID-19. Shoppers continue to seek out online marketplaces in lieu of dealership visits.

Secondary markets, such as Swapalease.com provide automotive shoppers with feasible alternative solutions that fit their current lifestyle, which may be altered by shelter in place or work from home arrangements.    

Despite unusual circumstances lease credit approval rates have remained stable when compared to data from the month of May in 2019 and 2018. In 2019, 72.4% of applications looking to take over someone else’s lease were approved. In May of 2018, only 67.9% of applicants were approved.

“We’re seeing a significant shift in the way consumers are shopping for their next vehicle and an increase in shoppers who are seeking shorter-term financial commitments with lower monthly payments,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com. “Alternative marketplaces like Swapalease.com may be more appealing to individuals who find themselves temporarily in a more challenging financial situation.”

Swapalease.com matches a person wanting out of their existing vehicle lease contract with a car shopper looking to take over a short-term vehicle lease. The marketplace has thousands of cars and trucks available for transfer to anywhere in the continental U.S.

About Swapalease.com:
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com.

Press Contact:
Erica Olson
Merit Mile
[email protected]
O – 561-362-8888

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.