MILWAUKEE, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading accounting software company, and Allinial Global, a member-based association dedicated to the success of independent accounting and consulting firms, announce a strategic partnership.

Allinial Global was founded in 1969 to help independent accounting and advisory firms transform their organizations by leveraging technology, creating communities that cultivate collaboration and fostering strategic partnerships that expand capabilities. With this partnership, Allinial Global members have access to LeaseCrunch’s award-winning automated lease accounting software for compliance with the new lease reporting requirements.

“We are thrilled to be named a strategic partner for Allinial Global,” states Ane Ohm, co-founder and CEO of LeaseCrunch. “With the need for lease accounting software increasing, we are excited to work with Allinial Global and its members to help them with the new lease standards and ensure they are meeting the required deliverables.”

“Our mission is to constantly seek out ways to help our members further differentiate themselves as leaders in the profession,” states Mark Koziel, president and CEO, Allinial Global. “LeaseCrunch’s easy-to-use lease accounting software addresses the biggest challenges of the new lease standard while automating the required deliverables. LeaseCrunch’s software lightens the load of many CPA firms, and we are thrilled to be able to bring this capability to our members through this partnership.”

For more information on LeaseCrunch, visit www.leasecrunch.com. For more information on Allinial Global, visit www.allinialglobal.com.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

About Allinial Global:

Allinial Global is a member-based association dedicated to the success of independent accounting and consulting firms. Founded in 1969, this strategic affiliation of legally independent accounting firms has a mission to foster the independence, profitability, and continuous improvement of its members. Allinial Global is two hundred and fifty-six members strong and growing, with locations throughout the world generating over $4.5 billion in collective revenues. With dedicated regional liaisons who have extensive connections throughout the Americas, EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa), and the Asia Pacific region, members of Allinial Global are committed to providing the most agile, flexible, and client-centric solutions anywhere, anytime.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753