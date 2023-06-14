Webinar to provide valuable insights and strategies for successfully implementing GASB 96

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading accounting software company, today announced its upcoming webinar “GASB 96 Survival Guide: Navigating the Maze of Compliance with Confidence.” This webinar taking place June 21 at 1:00 p.m. CDT will offer an implementation road map to help participants navigate the complexities of GASB 96.

Led by Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch, attendees will gain a deep understanding of the GASB 96 requirements and their impact on accounting for software through a combination of expert analysis and practical advice. The webinar will delve into the clear responsibilities that each team member should undertake, ensuring a coordinated and efficient implementation process.

Additionally, it will provide attendees with expert guidance on establishing a realistic timeline for GASB 96 rollout, considering key milestones and potential challenges to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are excited to bring this webinar to the market,” states Vento. “At LeaseCrunch, we are committed to providing our customers with the tools and insights needed to allow them to comply with accounting regulations. This webinar is geared to help our clients confidently and successfully tackle GASB 96.”

To register for this webinar, visit https://www.leasecrunch.com/navigating-gasb96-webinar.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

