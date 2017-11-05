Lebanese president will not accept PM’s resignation yet: sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun will not decide whether to accept or reject the resignation of prime minister Saad al-Hariri until Hariri returns to Lebanon to explain his reasons, sources at the presidential palace said on Sunday.
