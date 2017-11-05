Lebanese president won’t accept PM’s resignation until he returns: sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s president will not accept the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri until he returns to Lebanon, palace sources said on Sunday, delaying for now politically difficult consultations on his successor.
