Lebanese security forces, protesters clash for second night

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas on Sunday to try to break up stone-throwing protesters in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst violence since unrest erupted in October.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander’s forces choke oil flows - January 19, 2020
- Migrant caravan gathers on Guatemala border to enter Mexico en masse - January 19, 2020
- Berlin summit on Libya did not discuss any sanctions: Merkel - January 19, 2020