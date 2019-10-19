Lebanon agrees final budget with no taxes: tweet

Lebanon’s finance minister said on Saturday following a meeting with Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees in a bid to appease nationwide protests.
