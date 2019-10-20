Lebanon Hariri agrees reforms amid nationwide protests over economic crisis

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri agreed on Sunday a package of reforms with government partners to ease an economic crisis that has sparked protests aimed at ousting a ruling elite they see as riddled with corruption and cronyism.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Lebanon’s Hariri agrees to reforms amid nationwide protests over economic crisis - October 20, 2019
- Northern Ireland’s Orange Order discourages protests over Brexit deal - October 20, 2019
- Resurgent Hong Kong protesters stage huge rally, violence erupts again - October 20, 2019