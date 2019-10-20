Lebanon PM Hariri agrees reform package in bid to resolve economic crisis: official sources tell Reuters

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has agreed a package of reforms with government partners to ease an economic crisis that has sparked nationwide protests, official sources told Reuters, with a cabinet meeting expected on Monday to approve them.
