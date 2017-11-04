Lebanon PM Hariri resigns, assails Iran and Hezbollah

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on Saturday, saying he believed there was an assassination plot against him and accusing Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world.
