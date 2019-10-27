Lebanon puts temporary ban on taking large sums of dollar cash out of country: NNA

A Lebanese state prosecutor on Sunday banned traders and money exchangers from taking significant amounts of physical dollar currency out of the country at air and land borders, state news agency NNA said.
