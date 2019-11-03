Lebanon’s anti-government protesters return to streets after big pro-Aoun rally

Lebanese protesters demanding the overthrow of their country’s elite poured back onto the streets on Sunday in the largest numbers since the government was toppled and hours after opposing supporters of President Michel Aoun staged a big rally.
