Lebanon’s Hariri: Hezbollah positions affecting Arab allies are unacceptable – statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday that he will not accept Iran-backed Hezbollah’s positions that “affect our Arab brothers or targets the security and stability of their countries”, a statement from his press office said.
