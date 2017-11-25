Lebanon’s Hariri takes critical line on Hezbollah

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday that he would not accept Iran-backed Hezbollah’s positions that “affect our Arab brothers or target the security and stability of their countries”, a statement from his press office said.
