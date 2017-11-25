Lebanon’s Jumblatt calls for Saudi-Iranian discussions

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Top Lebanese Druze politician Walid Jumblatt on Saturday called on Saudi Arabia to enter dialogue with Iran and said that the Kingdom’s modernization plans could not work while Riyadh was engaged in a war in Yemen.
