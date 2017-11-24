Lebanon’s Jumblatt criticizes Saudi over Hariri

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Top Lebanese Druze politician Walid Jumblatt on Friday criticized the way Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri had been treated by “some Saudi circles”, the first time he has appeared to direct blame at Riyadh over Hariri’s resignation this month.
