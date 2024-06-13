MANITOWOC, Wis., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging station, and maintenance service solutions, announced it will participate at Noble Capital Markets’ Consumer, Communications, Media, and Technology Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, June 26ᵗʰ. CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will present and participate in a fireside style Q&A session at 12:30 p.m. ET with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Orion management will also be available throughout the day for virtual investor meetings.

Interested investors can register for the fireside chat and one-on-one meetings here.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event on www.channelchek.com, an investor portal created by Noble

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets is a research-driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com, an investor community dedicated to small and micro-cap companies. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public for FREE. Over 6,000 companies are listed on the site, with content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

