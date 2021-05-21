Breaking News
LED Lighting, Controls & Energy Project Solutions and Systems Maintenance Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Investor Call Tue. June 1 at 4:30pm ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, will host a conference call/webcast to review its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended March 31 results, as well as its business outlook on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Orion plans to release its results following the market’s close the same day.

Webcast/Call Details
Date / Time:

 Tuesday, June 1st at 4:30 p.m. ET 
Call Dial-In:

 Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international
Webcast / Replay:

 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qppwkzuj
Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID#2636878 (available shortly after call through 6/8/21)
   

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR
[email protected] (212) 924-9800 or [email protected]

