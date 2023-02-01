Mary Karagiannis-Argyrides LED Lighting Inc. Expands Leadership Team

BUFFALO GROVE, ILLINOIS (Feb 1, 2023) – LED Lighting Inc., a leading innovator in design, engineering and manufacturing of LED lighting solutions and systems, is delighted to announce that Mary Karagiannis-Argyrides has joined the company as Director of OEM and National Accounts.

Argyrides brings over 30 years of experience in the lighting industry, beginning in her family’s long-established lighting business, Home Lighting Canada. As a dedicated lighting professional, she established her own lighting company Lite it Up, a solution-focused residential and commercial lighting business that created custom-designed lighting for commercial, retail, hospitality and multi-residential, etc. With her many years of experience, building strong partnerships remained her focus in her senior management roles at Omnify Lighting, Eurofase Lighting and Etlin-Daniels

Bill Hood, partner at LED Lighting Inc., met Argyrides in a business meeting and was intrigued by her mastery of lighting and the ease with which she engaged and collaborated with those around her. He knew instantly that he wanted her on his team.

“Mary’s energy, passion and experience to LED Lighting Inc. will be instrumental in taking our corporate culture and service to the next level,” Hood said. “Her knowledge, experience and relationships in the lighting industry is a natural fit in serving our customers and their needs.”

An insightful, highly innovative collaborator with deep industry associations, Argyrides will seek to heighten awareness of the LED Lighting Inc. brand and increase market share through new and existing relationships with the company’s growing portfolio of OEM and National Account Partners. As Director of OEM and National Accounts, Argyrides will also collaborate with the company’s internal technician and engineering teams to ensure that lighting solutions maintain excellence in quality and service.

“Mary brings a solid understanding of lighting solutions and manufacturing for our OEM partners. We are proud to have someone of Mary’s skill and integrity join LED Lighting Inc.,” Hood said.

Argyrides will support the company’s commitment to delivering best-in-class, custom LED lighting solutions for the Hospitality, Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Retail and Point of Purchase (POP) Exhibits industries.

About: Led Lighting Inc., founded in 2004, is a leader in custom LED lighting solutions for a wide variety of commercial and OEM applications. Our industry-leading quick ship program delivers in-stock non-custom products and prototypes within 48 hours. We offer single-color, dynamic white, neon and programmable pixel RGBW linear LED lighting solutions as well as a comprehensive offering of surface, recessed and suspended mount extrusions. LED Lighting Inc is also certified with the ETCP, Entertainment Technician Certification Program. We offer custom LED lighting solutions from layout and design through product delivery.

